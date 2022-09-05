Atalanta beats Berlusconi's Monza 2-0, moves atop Serie A

The 19-year-old striker Rasmus Højlund put Atalanta ahead near the hour mark after being set up by Ademola Lookman.

What’s more, Atalanta did it without its starting forwards Duvan Zapata and Luis Muriel.

Eight minutes later, Lookman appeared to have the tap in but on closer review there was a deflection and the score went down as an own goal from Monza defender Marlon.