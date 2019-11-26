Manchester City drew 1-1 against Shakhtar to confirm itself as group winner.

Atalanta had lost 4-0 in Zagreb in its first-ever Champions League match and had only won one of its last eight matches in all competitions.

But it could have been 2-0 up after just three minutes as first Hans Hateboer and then Mario Pasalic missed good opportunities.

Atalanta kept up the pressure and took the lead in the 27th minute. Robin Gosens’ shot crashed off the crossbar and Muriel was fouled by Dino Peric as he attempted to reach the rebound.

Muriel stroked the resulting penalty into the bottom right corner.

Muriel blasted over the bar in the 32nd and Atalanta went even closer to doubling its lead moments later when Hateboer’s effort was cleared off the line by Peric, making up for his penalty foul.

Atalanta was almost made to rue its missed opportunities as Mislav Orsic — who scored a hat trick in Zagreb — curled a shot onto the crossbar.

The Italian side finally got its second goal two minutes into the second half as Gomez cut inside from the right, bamboozled his way past a defender and fired into the far bottom corner.

___

