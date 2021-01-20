Juventus and Napoli play in the Italian Super Cup later, with Bianconeri coach Andrea Pirlo under increasing pressure.
The match in Udine was originally set for Dec. 6 but the ground was waterlogged.
Udinese, which had lost four of its past five matches, got off to a great start when Pereyra cut in from the right and placed an angled drive between keeper Pierluigi Gollini’s legs to give his side the lead after 23 seconds.
Atalanta dominated possession but it was Udinese which looked the more threatening. However, the visitors leveled moments before the interval when Muriel gathered the ball just outside the area and beat two players before slotting past keeper Juan Musso.
Udinese had the ball in the net four minutes from time but defender Marvin Zeegelaar’s strike was ruled out for his foul on Gollini.
