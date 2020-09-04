Miranchuk is a versatile player who can play in a central attacking midfield role or as a winger on either flank. It’s the first time he’s been parted from twin brother Anton after they emerged together at Lokomotiv and for the Russian national team.
Atalanta said only that the deal was a permanent transfer and didn’t give details of the fee. Miranchuk joins former Chelsea midfielder Mario Pasalic as a summer signing for Atalanta, which was eliminated from the Champions League after two late goals by Paris Saint-Germain secured a 2-1 win. Pasalic signed on a permanent basis after spending two seasons on loan with Atalanta.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.