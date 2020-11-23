Betis goalkeeper Claudio Bravo had to make a few good saves to keep the hosts from an even bigger win at San Mamés Stadium in Bilbao.
The result moved Athletic to eighth place. It was just two points above the relegation zone entering the match.
Manuel Pellegrini’s Betis also is in mid-table, though it has played one game more than Athletic.
Real Sociedad leads the league with 23 points, three more than second-placed Atlético Madrid, which has two games in hand.
