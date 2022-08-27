Athletic Bilbao signs Herrera from PSG on 1-year loan deal

MADRID — Athletic Bilbao signed Ander Herrera from Paris Saint-Germain on Saturday on a loan until the end of the season.
“I’m incredibly happy to be back,” Herrera said. “I’m excited to add to my history here.”
Herrera made 189 appearances and scored 20 goals with United.
He played 95 games in three seasons with PSG.
Athletic plays at Cádiz in the Spanish league on Monday. It opened with a draw against Mallorca and a win against Valencia, both at home.
___
More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports