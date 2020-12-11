Philadelphia gained a 2021 Champions League spot for winning the MLS Supporters’ Shield, which goes to the team with the best regular-season record, and Portland earned a berth as winner of the MLS is Back tournament.
The final U.S. berth goes to the winner of the MLS postseason final on Saturday between Seattle and Columbus.
