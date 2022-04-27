Atlanta reacquires goalie Rios Novo after losing Guzan

ATLANTA — Atlanta United has reacquired goalkeeper Rocco Ríos Novo for the rest of the year after a season-ending injury to Brad Guzan.

The 19-year-old Rios Novo was picked up on loan Wednesday from Club Atlético Lanús in Argentina’s Primera División.

He will get a chance to compete for the No. 1 job with Bobby Shuttleworth, who took over after Guzan ruptured his right Achilles tendon in an April 17 match against Cincinnati.