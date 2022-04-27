The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Atlanta reacquires goalie Rios Novo after losing Guzan

By Associated Press
Today at 7:19 p.m. EDT
Atlanta United midfielder Amar Sejdic, left, kicks the ball away from Inter Miami forward Robbie Robinson, Sunday, April 24, 2022, during the first half of an MLS soccer match in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
ATLANTA — Atlanta United has reacquired goalkeeper Rocco Ríos Novo for the rest of the year after a season-ending injury to Brad Guzan.

The 19-year-old Rios Novo was picked up on loan Wednesday from Club Atlético Lanús in Argentina’s Primera División.

He will get a chance to compete for the No. 1 job with Bobby Shuttleworth, who took over after Guzan ruptured his right Achilles tendon in an April 17 match against Cincinnati.

Ríos Novo spent the 2021 season with Atlanta United 2, playing two games with the senior club in the CONCACAF Champions League.

Guzan, midfielder Osvaldo Alonso (torn ACL in right knee) and goalkeeper Dylan Castanheira (ruptured left Achilles tendon) have all been placed on the season-ending injury list.

More AP MLS: https://apnews.com/hub/major-league-soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

