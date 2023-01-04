Atlanta United cuts ties with midfielder Emerson Hyndman

Hyndman was plagued by injuries over the last two season, managing just 16 appearances combined.

The 26-year-old Hyndman joined Atlanta in 2019 and made 51 MLS appearances with 35 starts across four seasons. He recorded four goals and six assists with United.

ATLANTA — Atlanta United and midfielder Emerson Hyndman have mutually agreed to terminate his contract, the team announced Wednesday.

“We had a good conversation with Emerson and decided together that it would be mutually beneficial for him to get a fresh start,” Atlanta United technical director Carlos Bocanegra said in a statement.