Atlanta United cuts ties with midfielder Emerson Hyndman

ATLANTA — Atlanta United and midfielder Emerson Hyndman have mutually agreed to terminate his contract, the team announced Wednesday.
“We had a good conversation with Emerson and decided together that it would be mutually beneficial for him to get a fresh start,” Atlanta United technical director Carlos Bocanegra said in a statement.
Atlanta is coming off a disappointing season in which it failed to make the MLS playoffs for only the second time in the club’s six-year history.
