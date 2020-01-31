His playing time diminished over the next two seasons, though he did score seven goals while making 21 starts in 2018 as Atlanta won the MLS Cup championship.

During an injury plagued 2019 campaign, Villalba never seemed to click with new coach Frank de Boer. He scored just one goal in 20 appearances, including 10 starts.

Villalba was dealt to Club Libertad for an undisclosed transfer fee, following the departures of key players such as Julian Gressel, Darlington Nagbe and Leandro Gonzalez Pirez.

“We want to thank Tito for his contribution and service to the club over the last three years,” Atlanta technical director Carlos Bocanegra said in a statement. “He did a lot for our club as our first designated player.”

