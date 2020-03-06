FC Cincinnati went 6-22-6 overall and 3-11-3 on the road in the 2019 season. FC Cincinnati averaged 0.9 goals on 3.6 shots on goal per game last season.
The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Atlanta United FC: Miles Robinson (injured), Edgar Castillo (injured).
FC Cincinnati: Joseph-Claude Gyau.
