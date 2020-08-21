Nashville SC takes the field for the sixth game in franchise history. Nashville SC has has been outscored 3-2 through its first four games of MLS play.
The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season. Atlanta United FC won the last meeting 2-1.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Atlanta United FC: JJ Williams, Josef Martinez (injured), Jake Mulraney.
Nashville SC: Eric Miller (injured), Jimmy Medranda (injured).
