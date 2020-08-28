Orlando City SC compiled a 9-15-10 record overall during the 2019 season while finishing 6-8-3 in home games. Orlando City SC scored 44 goals last season while allowing opponents to score 52.
The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Atlanta United FC: Franco Escobar, Fernando Meza (injured), Josef Martinez (injured), Jake Mulraney, JJ Williams.
Orlando City SC: Dom Dwyer (injured).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
