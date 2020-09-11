Atlanta United FC is 1-1-1 in road games. Atlanta United FC is fourth in the Eastern Conference allowing just 11 goals.
The teams meet Saturday for the third time this season. Atlanta United FC won the last meeting 2-0.
TOP PERFORMERS: Hany Mukhtar has two assists for Nashville SC. Dave Romney has one goal in nine games for Nashville SC.
Ezequiel Barco has two goals and one assist for Atlanta United FC. Emerson Hyndman has two goals in six games for Atlanta United FC.
SEASON SO FAR: Nashville SC: Averaging 0.6 goals, 0.3 assists, 4.1 shots on goal and five corner kicks through nine games while allowing one goal per game.
Atlanta United FC: Averaging 0.9 goals, 0.6 assists, 3.6 shots on goal and 4.5 corner kicks through 10 games while allowing 1.1 goals per game.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Nashville SC: Ken Tribbett (injured), Jimmy Medranda (injured).
Atlanta United FC: Josef Martinez (injured), Jake Mulraney, JJ Williams.
