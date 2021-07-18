“This was certainly not a decision we wanted to make at this point in our season, but it was the right one for the club,” Atlanta United president Darren Eales said in a statement.
“Gabi is a talented coach and is undeniably passionate about his craft and the sport of soccer. We are grateful to him for his service and wish him all the best in the future.”
Heinze joined Atlanta United in 2020 after less than three full years at Argentine club Velez Sarsfield.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports