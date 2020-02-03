“Matheus is a technically gifted midfielder who gets around the field well,” Atlanta United technical director Carlos Bocanegra said. “We’re pleased to add him to the team and look forward to him strengthening our midfield immediately.”

Coming off a season in which it lost to Toronto in the Eastern Conference final, Atlanta United has undergone a major overhaul.

The MLS team traded or sold Julian Gressel, Darlington Nagbe, Leandro Gonzalez Pirez and Tito Villalba, setting up the prospect of a much different look when the season begins in the CONCACAF Champions League on Feb. 18.

