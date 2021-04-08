The 24-year-old Franco made the move to Independiente in 2015 and was promoted to the first team two years later.
Franco made 121 appearances with Independiente, including 82 in league play. He also played one game with the Argentine national team.
Atlanta United opened play in the CONCACAF Champions League this week with a 1-0 victory over Costa Rican club Alajuelense. The return leg will be played next Tuesday ahead of the Major League Soccer season opener at Orlando on April 17.
