Atlanta United cleared an international roster spot for Damm by waiving midfielder Luiz Fernando.
Atlanta United technical director Carlos Bocanegra said he was excited to add a player with Damm’s “pedigree and winning mentality.”
Bocanegra said he believes the 27-year-old Damm “can make an immediate impact in MLS.”
