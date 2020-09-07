The transfer opened both a designated player spot and an international spot on United’s roster.
“He will forever be a part of Atlanta United’s history after playing an integral part in our 2019 season in which we lifted two trophies,” Atlanta technical director Carlos Bocanegra said in a statement. “We’ll look to be diligent in our efforts to fill that roster spot during this window.”
Martinez had five goals and nine assists in league play last year and was selected a MLS All-Star. Martinez has four goals and four assists this year.
