Correa gave the hosts the lead in the 17th minute after collecting a pass from Kieran Trippier in the box and controlling the ball with his right foot before swiveling and slotting a low shot into the net with his left.
Niguez came off the bench to add the second in the 76th. Marcos Llorente made a run down the right flank before sending in a low cross to Niguez, who had plenty of time to control the ball before scoring with a low shot from the edge of the area.
It was a fifth straight league win for Atletico, which bounced back from being eliminated in the Copa del Rey by third-tier club Cornella last week.
Granada beat struggling Osasuna 2-0 in Tuesday’s other game.
