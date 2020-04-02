A job suspension under Spanish law allows a company to greatly reduce its labor costs by having workers stay at home while guaranteeing they will go back to their positions when conditions improve.
The Spanish club added that some of the money saved by the players’ salary cuts will be given to its other employees who will be furloughed.
Barcelona recently announced it had come to a similar agreement with its players.
Both clubs said that such cost-saving measures were necessary to ensure their financial stability due to the loss in revenue during the stoppage of competitions.
