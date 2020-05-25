Teams have been undergoing group training sessions as the Spanish government gradually lifts confinement restrictions because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The league was suspended in mid-March with 11 rounds remaining. Atlético was in sixth-place, 13 points behind leader Barcelona.
Félix joined Atlético in 2019 amid high expectations after signing from Portuguese club Benfica, touted as a replacement to Antoine Griezmann.
