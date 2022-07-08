Atlético Madrid signs Brazilian midfielder Samuel Lino

MADRID — Atlético Madrid has added young Brazilian Samuel Lino to its midfield, the Spanish club said Friday.
Atlético lauded his ability to play “on either flank” along with his “speed and ability to take on rival defenders.”
He is the second new player to join the Spanish club this offseason. Belgium midfielder Axel Witsel signed a one-year deal on Wednesday.
Diego Simeone’s team finished the Spanish league in third place last season, one year after winning the trophy.
