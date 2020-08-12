That positive result last week had prompted Atlético to suspend all training activities and confine its players and coaches. The team said its activities will remain suspended.
Atlético said the infected members of the club do not show symptoms of COVID-19 and are isolated in their homes. They will be tested again in the coming days.
