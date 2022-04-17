Atlético scores deep into injury time to end winless streak

Placeholder while article actions load

MADRID — Yannick Carrasco converted a penalty kick 10 minutes into stoppage time as Atlético Madrid beat Espanyol 2-1 to end its three-match winless streak and strengthen its hold on fourth place in the Spanish league on Sunday. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Carrasco scored from the penalty spot in the final play of the game at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium to give Atlético a three-point cushion over fifth-place Real Betis, which was held at sixth-place Real Sociedad on Friday.

The penalty for Atlético was awarded following a lengthy video review to determine whether the ball touched the hand of Espanyol striker Raúl de Tomás inside the area.

Carrasco had already scored to put Atlético ahead in the 52nd, while De Tomás equalized for the visitors in the 74th.

Atlético played a man down from the 71st after midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia was sent off for a handball that earned him a second yellow card. Espanyol equalized in the ensuing free kick with De Tomás’ shot getting past Atlético goalkeeper Jan Oblak.

The victory left Atlético tied on points with third-place Sevilla and second-place Barcelona. Sevilla hosted leader Real Madrid later Sunday.

Barcelona will host relegation-threatened Cádiz on Monday.

Atlético hadn’t won in three matches. It also hadn’t scored goal during that streak, including in the 0-0 home draw against Manchester City on Wednesday in the second leg of the Champions League quarterfinals, when it was eliminated 1-0 on aggregate after losing the first leg in England.

Espanyol had won three of its last five games, with one loss and a draw. It sits in 11th place.

OTHER RESULTS

Levante moved out of last place with a 4-1 rout against Granada, which played with 10 men from the 54th after Germán Sánchez Barahona was sent off with a second yellow card.

It was the second win in the last three matches for Levante, which has won 14 points from its last nine league matches, with four victories, two draws and three losses. It next hosts Sevilla.

Granada had its second straight loss and stayed in 16th place, one point outside the relegation zone. It next visits Atlético.

