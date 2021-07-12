“I’ll be joining the Spanish league champion and I know that it is a big responsibility,” he said. “It’s a big step in my career.”
De Paul played two season with Spanish club Valencia before joining Udinese. He will be at Atlético under Argentine coach Diego Simeone.
“I’ll enjoy being under his command because I grew up watching him play with Argentina’s national team,” De Paul said.
Financial details of the transfer between Atlético and Udinese were not immediately released by the clubs.
