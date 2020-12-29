Costa, a Brazilian who acquired Spanish nationality and played for Spain, helped Atlético win the Copa del Rey in 2013 and the Spanish league title in 2014 before joining Chelsea.
But he never recovered the same scoring prowess on returning to the team in 2018. He has scored two goals this season.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.