Atlético was never comfortable on Cornellà’s artificial turf. The closest it came to equalizing was Saúl Ñíguez’s shot off the woodwork midway through the first half.
Cornellà is in seventh place of its group in the third tier, with three wins, two draws and four losses.
Atlético leads the Spanish league after having only lost once in 15 rounds.
