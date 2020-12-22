Diego Simeone’s team did not generate much in attack, but it took full advantage of its best scoring opportunities, and its defense remained airtight from start to finish.
Hermoso headed in a free kick by Yannick Carrasco to put the visitors at San Sebastián ahead four minutes after halftime. Llorente put the result beyond doubt in the 74th with a powerful strike from the edge of the area.
Atlético moved three points clear of second-place Real Madrid. Sociedad was left in third place, but now six points adrift. The Basque Country club had led the league earlier this season but has now gone six rounds without a victory.
Atlético has one more game to play than Madrid and three more games to play than Sociedad.
Later, fifth-place Barcelona visits Valladolid needing to win to not fall further behind.
