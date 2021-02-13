Granada stymied the visitors’ attack until Llorente struck in the 63rd minute from the edge of the area for his eighth goal in all competitions this season.

Yangel Herrera equalized three minutes later after Atlético’s only defensive letdown when it failed to clear a corner kick.

But Correa put the front-runners back on top for good in the 75th with a shot that took a deflection off defender Jesús Vallejo before the ball looped over goalkeeper Rui Silva and fell into the far corner of the net.

“Coming off a draw, we were extra motivated to get this win,” Correa said. “We knew that we had to remained focused because we were creating chances and it was only a question of when the goals would come.”

Luis Suárez, who leads the league with 16 goals, had Atlético’s best chances before Llorente’s opener. The former Barcelona striker volleyed a pass by Correa off the crossbar just after halftime.

Atlético has only lost once in 21 league games this season.

Atlético was still without forwards João Félix, Thomas Lemar, Moussa Dembélé, and midfielder Héctor Herrera, all confined because of coronavirus infections.

Granada stayed in eighth place after its third league loss at home this campaign.

Later, third-place Barcelona hosts Alavés, while fourth-place Sevilla plays Huesca. Eibar also faces Valladolid.

Real Madrid hosts Valencia on Sunday.

