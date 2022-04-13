Atlético wins ruling on seats closure for fan's Nazi salute

LAUSANNE, Switzerland — An urgent court ruling Wednesday has stopped a UEFA punishment against Atlético Madrid for Nazi salutes by a fan at a Champions League game against Manchester City.
The Atlético fan was filmed making a Nazi-style gesture during the team’s 1-0 loss.
CAS cited “serious repercussions to local security if the partial stadium closure had to be enforced at this late stage.”
The court granted Atlético’s request for an interim ruling freezing the UEFA sanction pending a full hearing in the case.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports