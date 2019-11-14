If surgery is needed, Costa could be out for about three months.

The Brazil-born striker had been feeling discomfort in the neck and upper back area in recent days.

He played on Sunday for about 10 minutes off the bench in the team’s 3-1 win over Espanyol in the Spanish league.

Costa has two goals in 15 appearances this season.

___

More AP soccer https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD