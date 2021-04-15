“I wasn’t really feeling myself the last couple weeks but will be back stronger than ever soon!”
Since returning from international duty, he has played two games for Arsenal — against Liverpool in the Premier League on April 3 and against Slavia Prague in the Europa League last week.
He missed the win over Sheffield United in the league on Sunday and wasn’t part of the squad taking on Slavia in the second leg of the quarterfinals on Thursday.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.