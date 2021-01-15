FIFA said the requirements in New Zealand “in relation to isolation and quarantine” go beyond the soccer body’s remit.
Auckland’s absence means Qatari champion Al-Duhail will get a bye into the second round. The six-team tournament draw will be made at FIFA headquarters in Zurich on Tuesday.
New Zealand is also working with FIFA to co-host the 2023 Women’s World Cup with Australia.
New Zealand, led by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, has won wide acclaim for combating the pandemic. The nation of 5 million people has registered only 25 deaths because of COVID-19, according to Johns Hopkins University.
FIFA also praised Qatar, which hosted the latter stages of the Asian Champions League last year.
