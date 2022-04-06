Augsburg beats Mainz to move further clear of relegation

AUGSBURG, Germany — Augsburg pushed further clear of relegation danger in the Bundesliga by beating Mainz 2-1 on Wednesday.
Jeffrey Gouweleeuw’s 11th-minute penalty put Augsburg ahead before midtable Mainz equalized through Silvan Widmer in the 54th.
Marcus Ingvartsen fired a shot narrowly wide with the last kick of the game, almost earning Mainz a point.
It was a game rearranged from March 12 because of a coronavirus outbreak at Mainz.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports