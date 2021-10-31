Führich scored in the seventh minute as the visitors were rewarded for making the better start, but Reece Oxford equalized with a header from a corner in the 30th.
Jeffrey Gouweleeuw scored after another corner in the 53rd, and Florian Niederlechner made it 3-1 in the 72nd before Alfred Finnbogason completed the scoring in the 81st.
Augsburg remained in the relegation zone, one point behind Stuttgart which lost its fourth league game of the season.
Borussia Mönchengladbach hosted promoted Bochum later Sunday.
