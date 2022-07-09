Austin breezes to 3-0 victory, Atlanta winless in 4

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

ATLANTA — Felipe Martins and Ethan Finlay scored early goals, Sebastián Driussi added his 11th of the season in the second half and Austin FC rolled to a 3-0 victory on Saturday that extended Atlanta United’s winless streak to four. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Injury-ravaged Atlanta, missing defender Miles Robinson and goalkeeper Brad Guzan (Achilles). defender Brooks Lennon (knee) and midfielders Osvaldo Alonso (knee) and Emerson Hyndman (quadriceps), has three losses and a draw since a June 19 win over Miami. Atlanta has one win in its last eight games.

In the first meeting between the teams, Martins found the net in the ninth minute, Finlay scored in the 17th and Austin (11-4-4) took a 2-0 lead into halftime.

Driussi scored a goal in the 57th minute. Driussi trails New York City FC’s Valentín Castellanos by one goal in the race for the Golden Boot.

Atlanta United (5-8-5) outshot Austin 19-10. Both teams had four shots on goal.

Brad Stuver had four saves to notch a clean sheet for Austin. Rocco Ríos Novo had one save for Atlanta.

Austin trails first-place Los Angeles FC by two points in the Western Conference standings.

