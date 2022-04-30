Austin loses Stuver to injury, beats Houston behind Driussi

HOUSTON — Sebastian Driussi scored his MLS-leading seventh goal of the season — finding the net in the 66th minute — to spark Austin FC to a 2-1 victory over the Houston Dynamo on Saturday.
Austin (6-1-2) pulled even in the 39th minute when Dani Pereira took a crossing pass from Ethan Finlay and finished for his first career MLS goal.
Diego Fagúndez and Julio Cascante picked up assists on Driussi’s game-winner.
Both Austin and the Dynamo had eight shots. Houston had a 6-5 edge in shots on goal.
Andrew Tarbell saved all five shots he faced in relief of Stuver. Steve Clark saved three of the five shots he faced for the Dynamo.
