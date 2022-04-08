Austin's Dominguez suspended amid misconduct investigation

The league said it suspended Dominguez after receiving preliminary information gathered by the club. The move bars Dominguez from engaging in team activities while under investigation. The league statement said MLS officials would stay in touch with the club and the MLS Players Association during its investigation.

Dominguez has been a key player for the club in its first two seasons. The 27-year-old Paraguayan was among the team’s first signings, joining the team from Argentina club Independiente as Austin’s first Designated Player. The league had just announced Thursday he had received his U.S. green card and would not longer occupy an international player roster spot.