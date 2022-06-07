Australia beats UAE 2-1, moves into World Cup playoff v Peru

Placeholder while article actions load

AL RAYYAN, Qatar — A late deflected goal from Ajdin Hrustic secured a 2-1 win for Australia in an Asian playoff against the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday and sets up an intercontinental showdown with Peru for a spot at the World Cup in Qatar. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The Australians are a win away from a fifth consecutive World Cup appearance after ending the UAE’s bid for a return to soccer’s marquee tournament for first time since 1990.

Jackson Irvine steered in Martin Boyle’s pinpoint pass from the right to open the scoring for Australia in the 53rd minute but the UAE hit back four minutes later through Caio Canedo to level the playoff.

Hrustic’s powerful left-foot volley from the top of the area deflected off a defender in the 84th minute to clinch the win.

“Pleased with the result tonight, but it’s only halftime,” Irvine said. “Getting ready to turn our focus straight away to the next game. The job’s only half done.”

The Socceroos have a six-day break before the playoff against Peru, which finished fifth in South American qualifying, for a place alongside France, Denmark and Tunisia in Group D at the World Cup starting in November.

The Australians took a similar path to qualify for the 2018 World Cup but, unlike last time when Australia beat Syria and then Honduras on a home-and-away basis in the continental and intercontinental playoffs, both playoffs this month are winner-takes-all and both played in Qatar.

