“Regrettably, the ongoing and worsening COVID-19 landscape across Europe has provided complexities and risks to assemble players from across Europe and Asia and, following the latest advice from medical professionals, FFA will not be proceeding with activities in Europe at this time,” FFA said in a statement Thursday.
The November break is the final international window of 2020, meaning the Socceroos —who were last in action last November — are set to go without international football for the entire calendar year.
The Matildas last played in March when they secured qualification for the Tokyo Olympics with a 2-1 win over Vietnam.
___
More AP soccer https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.