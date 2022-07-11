Austria beats Northern Ireland 2-0 at Women's Euros

SOUTHAMPTON, England — Austria overcame Northern Ireland 2-0 to claim its first victory at the Women’s European Championship on Monday after losing its Group A opener.
Substitute Katharina Naschenweng burst into the penalty area and fired a low effort underneath goalkeeper Jacqueline Burns in the 88th minute at Southampton’s St. Mary’s stadium.
Defender Laura Wienroither was missing for the Austrians due to a positive COVID-19 test.
Later Monday in the same group is a meeting between England and Norway in Brighton with both seeking a second successive win.
