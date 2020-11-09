Part of the investigation is related to the transfer of players.
Sporting said in a statement the investigation is related to alleged irregularities from 2011-14. It congratulated authorities’ efforts to promote transparency in Portuguese soccer.
Sporting leads the Portuguese league after seven matches. Benfica is third and Santa Clara eighth.
