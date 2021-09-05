The Rapids (12-4-5) are unbeaten, with five wins, in their last seven games.
The Earthquakes (6-8-8) had their 11-game unbeaten streak — the longest unbeaten run since July-October 2005, when they avoided defeat in a club-record 14 straight games — snapped.
Colorado won for just the second time in its last 10 visits to San Jose in MLS play dating to 2004.
Williams Yarbrough had two saves for the Rapids. The 32-year-old goalkeeper has nine shutouts this season, tied with Nashville’s Joe Willis for most in MLS.