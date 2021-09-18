In the space of nine minutes, right back Matty Cash slammed home a rising shot from the edge of area, Bailey sent in an inswinging corner that was glanced into his own net by Everton left back Lucas Digne, then Bailey surged into the area after a swift counterattack and lashed a powerful shot high past Everton goalkeeper Asmir Begovic in the 75th.
Everton collected 10 points from its first four games under Benitez but stumbled at Villa Park under the weight of a slew of injuries that robbed the Spaniard of key players Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison, Jordan Pickford and Seamus Coleman for the game.
It was Villa’s second league win.
___
