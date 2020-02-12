But he seized his opportunity, sprinting down the wing and hitting a firm cross toward striker Edinson Cavani that was turned into his own net by Dijon defender Wesley Lautoa.

Striker Kylian Mbappé, center half Thiago Silva and winger Pablo Sarabia — twice — also scored for PSG, with another Dijon own goal from defender Senou Coulibaly.

Bakker was involved in the build up to Sarabia’s first strike, while forward Mounir Chouiar netted for Dijon to make it 1-1.

PSG joined Cup holder Rennes in the last four.

Later Wednesday, Lyon was hosting Marseille, which is on a 16-game unbeaten streak.

Rennes, which beat PSG in last year’s final, advanced on Tuesday.

