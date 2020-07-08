The Reign had Michelle Betos in goal for the first time in the tournament. It was her first game since injuring her Achilles tendon last season. She was tested early, fending off two good Utah chances in the first 12 minutes.
The Royals are playing without forward Christen Press, who opted out of the tournament.
Balcer, last season’s NWSL Rookie of the Year, had a good chance from distance in the 71st minute after coming off the bench, but Barnhart dove to push it aside.
