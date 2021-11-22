Hazard has yet to recover from a stomach virus, while Bale hurt a calf muscle while captaining Wales.
Karim Benzema, Vinícius Júnior, Rodrygo, Mariano Díaz and Luka Jovic will be the forwards available on Wednesday.
Madrid visits newcomer Sheriff as the Group D leader. It can advance to the knockout stage with a victory. It will secure first place if it wins and second-placed Inter Milan doesn’t defeat last-placed Shakhtar Donetsk in the other group game.
