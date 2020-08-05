Colombian midfielder James Rodríguez also won’t make the trip. His last appearance was on June 21.
Reserve forward Mariano was left out after contracting the coronavirus recently.
Captain Sergio Ramos is traveling with the team but he will not be allowed to play because of a suspension.
Madrid lost the first leg 2-1 at home in a match played before the pandemic.
