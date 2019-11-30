Balotelli hit the post early in the second half and also had several other chances.
Still, last-place Brescia lost its sixth straight and 10th in 13 matches this season.
Atalanta moved level on points with fourth-place Cagliari and fifth-place Roma — with the top four finishers qualifying for the Champions League.
Pašalić was left unmarked to head in Brescia’s opener and then scored his second with a slick backheel flick from close range.
Josip Iličić scored Atalanta’s third by finishing off a counterattack in added time.
Pašalić also hit the post, as did teammate Ruslan Malinovskyi.
